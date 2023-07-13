CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has seen and will see plenty of concerts in 2023: Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band, Tool, REO Speedwagon, Breaking Benjamin and more!

According to insuranks.com, West Virginia’s favorite concert is Reba Live in Concert.

Country music superstar Reba McEntire came to West Virginia’s capital city on Oct. 20, 2022. The study says the state where Reba’s tour is most popular in Idaho.

The most popular concert in the U.S. is – easily – Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour,” which caused a frenzy when Ticketmaster’s site crashed during a presale event as it was being swarmed by both swifties and bots trying to snatch some tickets.

Other popular concerts include Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Alice Cooper, Morgan Wallen, New Edition, Keith Sweat and Guy, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Beyoncé, Blink-182, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Drake, according to the study.