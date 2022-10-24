CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be on a fence post or painted somewhere else, like on a tree, you may not know what it means.

While the unusual sight may make a nice backdrop for a photo, it’s also meant to convey an important message.

As fall weather ramps up and hunting season continues, remember that in West Virginia, a purple stripe means “no trespassing,” so if you see one, don’t go beyond it.

In §61-3B-1 of the West Virginia State Code, boundaries that are marked with “a clearly visible purple painted marking” are included in the legal definition of “Posted land” on which trespassing is prohibited.

The law outlines that the purple marking must consist of “one vertical line no less than eight inches in length and two inches in width, and the bottom of the mark not less than three nor more than six feet from the ground or normal water surface” and that it must be on an “immovable, permanent” object “no more than one hundred feet apart and readily visible to any person approaching the property.”

The purple mark is not meant to take the place of traditional no trespassing signs, which still need to be placed “at all roads, driveways or gates of entry onto the posted land so as to be clearly noticeable from outside the boundary line.”

However, if you come upon someone’s property line away from roads, driveways, or a gate of entry, you may not see the signs.

Neighboring Pennsylvania has the same law, and so does Texas.