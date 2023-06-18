MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Bob Huggins Era officially came to an end in the late hours of Saturday night.

Huggins released an open letter to Mountaineer fans stating he has resigned as the head coach of WVU men’s basketball following his DUI arrest in Pittsburgh on Friday night. The Hall of Fame coach has been at the helm since 2007.

While the resignation comes during a tumultuous offseason for Huggins, during that time the program also built a solid roster for the 2023-24 season thanks to one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. According to 247 Sports, it ranks second to Kansas.

In the wake of Huggins’ departure, what does that mean for the current players on the roster?

First, the new additions are RaeQuan Battle (Montana State), Jesse Edwards (Syracuse), Kerr Kriisa (Arizona) and Omar Silverio (Manhattan), who all have signed a grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year. Three of the four players have one year of eligibility remaining while Kriisa has two years.

Guards Jose Perez and Joe Toussaint along with forward Tre Mitchell are returning for their final seasons. Perez was denied immediate eligibility last season after transferring from Manhattan due to a coaching change a few weeks before the start of the season.

While the date for players to enter the transfer portal and be eligible for the 2023-24 season has passed, according to the NCAA, student-athletes receive an extra 30-day time period to enter the transfer portal if there is a head coaching change.

Kriisa and Edwards are the two players in the transfer class who would be eligible immediately without a waiver due to being one-time transfers.

That adjusted rule for immediate eligibility also applies to grad transfers, as well. Mitchell is the only current player on WVU’s roster who falls under that category.

Sophomore Josiah Harris and juniors Kobe Johnson, James Okonwko and Seth Wilson all started their collegiate careers at WVU. Fellow juniors Pat Suemnick and Mohamed Wague are junior college transfers.

While these players could decide to enter the transfer portal, it is very likely they would need a hardship waiver in order to be eligible for the upcoming season.

In the modern era, a situation like this has been rare, so there is very little guidance as to what the future could hold for the current players if they do decide to depart. However, the NCAA could view this situation differently given the circumstances. Perez transferred to WVU right before the start of the 2022-23 season and the NCAA denied his appeal for immediate eligibility but did grant him an extra year (2023-24).

As of Sunday afternoon, no WVU player has announced their intent to transfer.

A number of players, current and former, have shared messages on social media expressing their love and gratitude towards Huggins including Perez, Erik Stevenson and Gabe Osabuohien. Coaches who have worked with Huggins in the past, like Andy Kennedy and Frank Martin, have done the same.