GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Donuts are one of the favorite desserts throughout the United States, but what is each state’s favorite type of donut?

Favorite Donuts by State:

Alaska – Cronut

Alabama – Glazed

Arkansas – GLazed

Arizona – Glazed

California – Bear Claw

Colorado – Glazed

Connecticut – Apple Friter

D.C. – Cruller

Delaware – Glazed

Florida – Bavarian Cream

Georgia – Glazed Chocolate

Hawaii – Cronut

Iowa – Donut Holes

Idaho – Glazed

Illinois – Glazed

Indiana – Blueberry

Kansas – Glazed

Kentucky – Glazed

Louisiana – Glazed

Massachusetts – Chocolate Frosted

Maryland – Boston Cream

Maine – Donut Holes

Michigan – Paczki

Minnesota – Old Fashioned

Missouri – Cinnamon Twist

Mississippi – Donut Holes Montana – Cronut

North Carolina – Cinnamon Twist

North Dakota – Cronut

Nebraska – Glazed

New Hampshire – Apple Cider

New Jersey – Jelly

New Mexico – Glazed

Nevada – Old Fashioned

New York – Cronut

Ohio – Blueberry

Oklahoma – Glazed

Oregon – Apple Fritter

Pennsylvania – Powdered

Rhode Island – Cruller

South Carolina – Glazed

South Dakota – Glazed

Tennessee – Glazed Chocolate

Texas – Powdered

Utah – Sugar

Virginia – Sugar

Vermont – Cronut

Washington – Apple Fritter

Wisconsin – Long John

West Virginia – Glazed

Wyoming – Paczki

Though each state has their own preference, it looks like glazed is the favorite nationwide with 16 states (17 if you include glazed chocolate) loving this flavor. Even our good ole West Virginia can’t get enough of the glazed deliciousness of this type of donut.

If you would like to see the listing for yourself, check out List Wire’s Which type of donut is your state’s favorite?