GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Donuts are one of the favorite desserts throughout the United States, but what is each state’s favorite type of donut?
Favorite Donuts by State:
- Alaska – Cronut
- Alabama – Glazed
- Arkansas – GLazed
- Arizona – Glazed
- California – Bear Claw
- Colorado – Glazed
- Connecticut – Apple Friter
- D.C. – Cruller
- Delaware – Glazed
- Florida – Bavarian Cream
- Georgia – Glazed Chocolate
- Hawaii – Cronut
- Iowa – Donut Holes
- Idaho – Glazed
- Illinois – Glazed
- Indiana – Blueberry
- Kansas – Glazed
- Kentucky – Glazed
- Louisiana – Glazed
- Massachusetts – Chocolate Frosted
- Maryland – Boston Cream
- Maine – Donut Holes
- Michigan – Paczki
- Minnesota – Old Fashioned
- Missouri – Cinnamon Twist
- Mississippi – Donut Holes
- Montana – Cronut
- North Carolina – Cinnamon Twist
- North Dakota – Cronut
- Nebraska – Glazed
- New Hampshire – Apple Cider
- New Jersey – Jelly
- New Mexico – Glazed
- Nevada – Old Fashioned
- New York – Cronut
- Ohio – Blueberry
- Oklahoma – Glazed
- Oregon – Apple Fritter
- Pennsylvania – Powdered
- Rhode Island – Cruller
- South Carolina – Glazed
- South Dakota – Glazed
- Tennessee – Glazed Chocolate
- Texas – Powdered
- Utah – Sugar
- Virginia – Sugar
- Vermont – Cronut
- Washington – Apple Fritter
- Wisconsin – Long John
- West Virginia – Glazed
- Wyoming – Paczki
Though each state has their own preference, it looks like glazed is the favorite nationwide with 16 states (17 if you include glazed chocolate) loving this flavor. Even our good ole West Virginia can’t get enough of the glazed deliciousness of this type of donut.
If you would like to see the listing for yourself, check out List Wire’s Which type of donut is your state’s favorite?