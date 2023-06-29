CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – While West Virginians love their down-home, local recipes such as pepperoni rolls and a variety of ramp dishes, a new study found that people from across the Mountain State also have a love of some cuisines from across the globe.

The study was conducted by researchers with Pricelisto, a consumer pricing website that shares information on prices for menu items and products for thousands of businesses. The team used Google search volume data from the past year to conduct the study. Pricelisto says this includes using a variety of search terms such as “[cuisine] food,” “[cuisine] recipes,” “[cuisine] food near me,” etc.

“These insights show that there is a lot of conformity with what take-outs are being ordered and what restaurants people are visiting, especially as they are similar in most states,” a spokesperson for Pricelisto said. “As the cost of living continues to rise, and visiting restaurants or having food delivered becomes more expensive, this data shows the cuisines that people will still be happy to spend money on.”

Here are the top five favorite cuisines among West Virginians, according to the study:

According to Pricelisto, the study found the most popular type of cuisine searched in West Virginia is Chinese food. Researchers say there were approximately 20,187 searches related to Chinese food per month in the Mountain State last year.

Pricelisto says part of the reason Chinese food is so popular is it offers affordable comfort food when it comes to take-out food, and budget friendly dishes with recipes that can be adjusted to cater to most dietary requirements.

Coming in at second place on the list is Mexican cuisine. According to researchers, there were approximately 16,047 monthly searches related to Mexican cuisine in West Virginia over the past year.

From fast-food to family-friendly and locally-owned restaurants to easy-to-create recipes, Mexican food gets its popularity from a wide variety of ingredients that can be added to some of the more popular dishes such as tacos and burritos, as well as numerous classic and traditional dishes for any meal.

Next on the list is Italian food. Pricelisto says the researchers recorded approximately West Virginians searched for Italian cuisine approximately 5,005 total times per month in the last year. However, researchers say they did not use search terms that included “pizza” or “pasta” as those two dishes are not representative of Italian cuisine as a whole.

Italian food uses a variety of ingredients, but the flavor profiles of its tomato-based dishes have a universal appeal to many Americans that researchers say make Italian food a common comfort food.

Indian cuisine takes fourth place on the list. Researchers found that in the past year, West Virginians searched for terms related to Indian food approximately 4,428 times.

While India is known as the spice capital of the world, that doesn’t mean all of its dishes are “spicy.” The name comes from the wide variety of spices and seasonings used to create the unique flavor profiles found in Indian dishes. Because Indian cuisine varies between regions of the country, there is also an array of options, including street food, for foodies to choose from, researchers say.

Rounding out the top five of West Virginia’s favorite cuisines is Thai food. According to the study, West Virginians made approximately 2,914 searches for Thai cuisine each month.

Pricelisto says Thai cuisine has some similar ingredients and flavors to Chinese cuisine, which may be part of the reason it is so popular. However, Thai recipes use a wider variety of spices, pastes and herbs along with a fish sauce called Nam Pla.

Several Thai restaurants were also opened in the US due to the “Global Thai” program launched in 2002, which was a partnership with the Thai government to help boost Thailand’s exports and tourism.