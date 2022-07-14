CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Films from the 2000s started many film trends and genres. From young-adult novel film adaptations like “Twilight,” 3D movies becoming massive with films like “Avatar,” and the superhero movie boom with “Iron Man” and “The Incredible Hulk.”

In a study by USDirect, an authorized DirecTV dealer, using data from Marie Laire, Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” is the movie from the 2000s West Virginia searched for the most.

West Virginia shares “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” with Maine. Maine is the only other state with that film as their favorite, according to the study.

“American Psycho” was searched for the most in 14 states, “Transformers” in 12 states, “Iron Man” in six states, “Shrek” and “Twilight” in four, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Star Trek,” and “Superbad” in two, and “Avatar,” “Mean Girls,” “Legally Blonde,” and, “Spider-Man” in one state.

“Shrek” has the highest Metacritic score with 84/100 and “Twilight” is the lowest, sitting at 56/100. For user reviews, “Shrek” is tied with “Iron Man” for the highest with an average of 7.9/10.

“Avatar” is the most decorated film by the Academy Awards, it won three and was nominated for six. Two other films in the study won Academy Awards. Those are “Shrek” and “Star Trek.”

“Transformers,” “Iron Man,” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Spider-Man” were all nominated for Academy Awards, but did not win.

Even though it is still the highest-grossing film of all time, not accounting for inflation, “Avatar” is only the most searched in one state, Florida.

According to the study, USDirect used a list of the 100 most popular 2000s movies using data from Marie Claire, Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb. They used Semrush for search traffic and then put the movies into Google Trends to see which movie was googled the most in the past 12 months.