Since West Virginia has been named as a four seasons state, we get to witness the beauty of each season, but which is West Virginia's favorite?

According to the data from brecks.com, the short answer is the fall season. The leaves changing into beautiful colors, the crisp weather, and we can’t forget hunting season and football season.

The shades of reds, browns, and yellows throughout the trees that roll off the Appalachian Mountains are always a sight to see. While the forests are coated in those colors, the streets are either flooded with blue and old gold in support for West Virginia Mountaineers or green for the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Whether it’s strolling through a pumpkin patch, cheering for your favorite football team, or out in the woods looking for nice view, fall is packed with activities that we here in the mountain State love.

If you would like to learn more about the data, visit brecks.com.