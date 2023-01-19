CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With the Academy Awards just around the corner, many people will be watching some of the best movies of the year. Others, however, will be watching their favorite bad movie.

According to a study by CenturyLink, West Virginia’s favorite bad movie is “Slender Man.”

The study says “Slender Man” has an average score of 3.2/10 on IMDb and an 8% Rotten Tomatoes score.

“Slender Man” is the most searched in three other states. Those are Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

The most popular “bad” movie is “Cats.” It has a 2.8/10 on IMDb and a 19% Rotten Tomatoes score. Other films include “Crossroads,” “Catwoman,” “365 Days,” “Jack and Jill,” “Steel,” “Bratz: The Movie,” “Epic Movie,” “The Room,” “Barb Wire,” “Captain America” from 1990, “Gigli,” “Glitter,” and “Disaster Movie.”

“Slender Man” is a film set in Massachusetts about friends that become interested in the Slender Man internet myth. IMDb says the friends try to prove that he is not real until one of them goes missing.