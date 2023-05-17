Landscape photo showing distant view of West Virginia mountains and valley with rock an Mountain Laurel in foreground and blue sky with clouds.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If reality TV drama isn’t entertaining enough on its own, why not throw the contestants into stressful survival situations as well? There are over a dozen different survival and adventure game shows, but which one holds West Virginia’s interest the most?

Out of the nine survival game shows ranked by American Casino Guide, the show “Naked and Afraid” was most searched for in West Virginia, a show where a pair of survivalists are left in the wilderness with nothing except a single item that they are allowed to bring with them. Contestants who can survive 21 days in the wild get to walk away with $5,000.

“Naked and Afraid” has had at least one West Virginian on the show — Trenton Harper of Coalton, West Virginia in Randolph County appeared on Season 4 Episode 5 of Naked and Afraid.

“Naked and Afraid” was the fourth most searched survival game show according to the survey. “Survivor” was the most searched show in the country by a large margin, beating the number two ranked show “The Challenge” by over two million searches.