GHENT, WV (WVNS) — One of the best things about the Thanksgiving holiday will always the feast filled with every delicious food you can think of.

With so much food to feed the entire family, there is bound to be leftovers to pick at over the days that follow the food-filled holiday.

But, what is the first leftover food that is the favorite of everyone and gets eaten first? What is the favorite leftover of West Virginians?

A team at BetOhio.com carried out a survey across the entire United States to see which Thanksgiving leftover is each state’s favorite.

In the Mountain State, delicious and delicate mashed potatoes took the top spot with 70 percent of first place votes. However, it was a close race, as Turkey was just behind with 67 percent of the votes, followed by Stuffing with 66 percent. The first dessert on the list, pumpkin pie, took fourth place with 57 percent. Rounding out the top five was more of a compliment to a dish. Gravy took fifth place with 47 percent.

Other notable leftover placements included Apple Pie at #7, Casserole Dishes at #8, Ham at #9, Green Beans at #11, Bread at #12, and Deviled Eggs at #13.

Below shows the nation’s average results, courtesy of BetOhio.

The study was done by surveying 3,000 Americans over the age of 21 from across all 50 states.