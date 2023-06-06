GHENT, WV (WVNS)– With Game of Thrones being an international television favorite, it makes you wonder which GOT house do West Virginians think best reflects us.

According to timeout.com, Good ole West Virginia seems to like the Starks the most. The loyal and honorable Starks resembles the people of West Virginia due to their love of tradition and a desire to do the right thing even if you have go it alone.

The Starks know what hardship means, and though can be very serious at times, they are usually kindhearted and generous. West Virginia can relate to them because the Mountain State also understands hardship and the locals are known for being kind and welcoming to newcomers.

Though we may not the “The North” like the Starks, we know what it means to be a Stark in heart. We’ve never wanted power, just the ability to live in peace.