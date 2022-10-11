FAYETEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A favorite event of West Virginians and BASE jumpers is making its return after a two-year hiatus.
Bridge Day – What is it?
Bridge Day, a beloved even in Fayette County, West Virginia is held every third Saturday in October. Spectators will get the chance to walk across the New River Gorge Bridge while watching daredevils from across the nation fall almost 876 feet to the water below. Of course, the parachute is pulled before making it down!
There will also be people repelling up and down from the Bridge’s catwalk.
It is the largest single-day festival in West Virginia!
Bridge Day 2022
Bridge Day 2022 will happen on Saturday, October 15, 2022. With nearly 100,000 spectators in 2019, the festival is expected to be packed after its two-year hiatus. This will be the first Bridge Day to happen since the New River Gorge became a National Park!
Schedule of Events
- 5:30 AM: Vendors arrive at designated staging lots
- 7:00 AM: Route 19 Closes to traffic. Detour Begins
- 7:15 AM: ASWV’s Bridge Day 5K Racers arrive at designated pickup spots
- 8:30 AM: Buses begin transporting 5k racers to starting line
- 8:30 AM: Shuttles begin at designated lots – see map
- 9:00 AM: Bridge Day Begins
- 9:00 AM: Bridge Day 5K Race begins
- 9:00 AM: Into The Gorge bus rides start (pre-sold tickets only)
- 1:30 PM: Into The Gorge bus rides end
- 2:00 PM: Bridge Day chili cookoff in downtown Fayetteville
- 3:00 PM: Bridge Day ends
- 5:00 PM: Route 19 re-opens. Detour ends
Shuttle Locations ($3 per person – Cash Only)
- South – Fayette Landing Shopping Center
- 565 Mall Rd Oak Hill, WV 25901
- The bus stop will be located on the south side of the median just past AT&T, at the far end of the median from the store.
- 565 Mall Rd Oak Hill, WV 25901
- South – Fayetteville Wal-Mart
- 204 Town Center Fayetteville WV 25840
- The bus stop will be located at the far left side of WalMart.
- 204 Town Center Fayetteville WV 25840
- South – Fayetteville High School
- 515 W Maple Ave Fayetteville, WV 25840
- The bus stop is right at the entrance to the gravel parking area. The buses turn around in front of the school and stop to pick up at the entrance to the upper gravel area.
- 515 W Maple Ave Fayetteville, WV 25840
- South – Fayetteville Court House
- 100 N Court St Fayetteville, WV 25840
- The bus stop will be across from the Court House on Maple Avenue in front of Marathon Bicycle and Southside Junction.
- 100 N Court St Fayetteville, WV 25840
- North – Smales Branch Road
- 1175 Smales Branch Rd Hico, WV 25854
- The bus will stop in front of the Lighthouse Worship Center.
- 1175 Smales Branch Rd Hico, WV 25854
- North – Midland Trail High School
- Intersection of Route 19 & U S Route 60 Hico, WV 25854
- The bus will stop at the school parking lot.
- Intersection of Route 19 & U S Route 60 Hico, WV 25854
Now that all the basic information is out of the way, are you ready to take the leap?