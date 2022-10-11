FAYETEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A favorite event of West Virginians and BASE jumpers is making its return after a two-year hiatus.

Bridge Day – What is it?

Bridge Day, a beloved even in Fayette County, West Virginia is held every third Saturday in October. Spectators will get the chance to walk across the New River Gorge Bridge while watching daredevils from across the nation fall almost 876 feet to the water below. Of course, the parachute is pulled before making it down!

There will also be people repelling up and down from the Bridge’s catwalk.

It is the largest single-day festival in West Virginia!

Bridge Day 2022

Bridge Day 2022 will happen on Saturday, October 15, 2022. With nearly 100,000 spectators in 2019, the festival is expected to be packed after its two-year hiatus. This will be the first Bridge Day to happen since the New River Gorge became a National Park!

Schedule of Events

5:30 AM: Vendors arrive at designated staging lots

Vendors arrive at designated staging lots 7:00 AM : Route 19 Closes to traffic. Detour Begins

: Route 19 Closes to traffic. Detour Begins 7:15 AM: ASWV’s Bridge Day 5K Racers arrive at designated pickup spots

ASWV’s Bridge Day 5K Racers arrive at designated pickup spots 8:30 AM: Buses begin transporting 5k racers to starting line

Buses begin transporting 5k racers to starting line 8:30 AM: Shuttles begin at designated lots – see map

Shuttles begin at designated lots – see map 9:00 AM: Bridge Day Begins

Bridge Day Begins 9:00 AM: Bridge Day 5K Race begins

Bridge Day 5K Race begins 9:00 AM: Into The Gorge bus rides start (pre-sold tickets only)

Into The Gorge bus rides start (pre-sold tickets only) 1:30 PM: Into The Gorge bus rides end

Into The Gorge bus rides end 2:00 PM : Bridge Day chili cookoff in downtown Fayetteville

: Bridge Day chili cookoff in downtown Fayetteville 3:00 PM: Bridge Day ends

Bridge Day ends 5:00 PM: Route 19 re-opens. Detour ends

Shuttle Locations ($3 per person – Cash Only)

South – Fayette Landing Shopping Center 565 Mall Rd Oak Hill, WV 25901 The bus stop will be located on the south side of the median just past AT&T, at the far end of the median from the store.

South – Fayetteville Wal-Mart 204 Town Center Fayetteville WV 25840 The bus stop will be located at the far left side of WalMart.

South – Fayetteville High School 515 W Maple Ave Fayetteville, WV 25840 The bus stop is right at the entrance to the gravel parking area. The buses turn around in front of the school and stop to pick up at the entrance to the upper gravel area.

South – Fayetteville Court House 100 N Court St Fayetteville, WV 25840 The bus stop will be across from the Court House on Maple Avenue in front of Marathon Bicycle and Southside Junction.

North – Smales Branch Road 1175 Smales Branch Rd Hico, WV 25854 The bus will stop in front of the Lighthouse Worship Center.

North – Midland Trail High School Intersection of Route 19 & U S Route 60 Hico, WV 25854 The bus will stop at the school parking lot.



Now that all the basic information is out of the way, are you ready to take the leap?