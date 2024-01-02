CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Thousands of earthquakes finally boiled over into a large volcanic eruption in Iceland, near the town of Grindavik.

Luckily, the lava flow is missing the town so far, which was already evacuated in the buildup to the eruption. More than 2,800 miles away, West Virginians won’t even notice the effects of the Grindavik volcano, but West Virginia still has a Volcano of its own.

Volcano, West Virginia—an oil boom town near the border of Wood and Ritchie counties—was founded near the end of the American Civil War. At its peak, Volcano was home to several thousand people and is estimated to have pumped 2.5 million barrels of oil during its lifetime according to the historical marker that can be found at the site of the original town.

A recreation of a Volcano oil rig (WBOY image) A model representation of an oil derrick at the Volcano visitor center. Facilities like this one were commonplace in the area when the town of Volcano was still active. (WBOY image) Picture of workers at an oil derrick in Volcano, West Virginia. (WBOY image)

In 1864, a Pennsylvanian named William Cooper Stiles Jr. founded the Volcanic Oil & Coal Company and purchased 2,000 acres of land along with it. Often referred to as the “father of Volcano,” Stiles played a major role in the establishment of the town; the ruins of the mansion he built for himself and his family can still be visited today.

Stiles is also credited with the invention of the endless cable system, a technology that was used to power dozens of oil wells at a time. Even wells that did not produce a lot of oil were able to be made profitable because of this method which was key to Volcano’s success. You can see the endless cable system in action here.

The town of Volcano grew quickly from there; sources place its peak population anywhere between 2,000 and 10,000 people. While its exact population may be unknown, the town was big enough to have two different newspapers: The West Virginia Walking Beam and The Volcano Lubricator. The town was also said to have had a bowling alley and opera house for performers passing through the area from other nearby towns like Parkersburg.

Remains of W.C. Stiles Jr’s Thornhill mansion. (WBOY image)

Remains of W.C. Stiles Jr’s Thornhill mansion. (WBOY image)

Depiction of the Thornhill Mansion while it was still in use. (WBOY image)

Remains of W.C. Stiles Jr’s Thornhill mansion. (WBOY image)

The collapsed cellar of the Thornhill Mansion. According to signage posted near the cellar, it likely contained wine or other food. (WBOY image)

According to the book “West Virginia Place Names: Their Origin and Meaning,” the town got its name from the light of the oil derricks which would light up the night sky to make it resemble the light of a volcano. Unfortunately for the people of Volcano, the town’s name eventually became a double meaning.

On Aug. 4, 1879, a fire of unknown origin broke out in the town of Volcano. Because it was surrounded by forest, the town and its oil derricks were mostly made of wood and were built very close to each other. As a result, the town was almost entirely destroyed by the fire and never fully recovered from the disaster.

Map of the town of Volcano, West Virginia (WBOY image)

An article posted in the West Virginia Walking Beam on Aug. 13 broke down the aftermath of the fire and alluded to the fire being set intentionally. The article ended with a call to action for the people of Volcano—”Hunt the rascal down who did the infamous job.”

Although there are hardly any physical remains of Volcano today, there is a small museum of artifacts inside the Mountwood Park visitors center. Nearby residents also hold a yearly celebration called Volcano Days, an antique engine show and festival with music, food, vendors and crafters that is held every year during the last weekend of September.