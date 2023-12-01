CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s annual ski season starts on Saturday, which means a lot of money for the Mountain State.

The season usually lasts for five months, and it isn’t just a sport; it’s a huge tourism and economic development story.

There are five ski resorts across West Virginia. The first two — Snowshoe in Pocahontas County, and Timberline in Tucker County — will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release.

Here is around when the ski resorts in West Virginia will open, weather permitting:

Snowshoe (Pocahontas County) – Saturday, Dec. 2 at 9 a.m.

Timberline (Tucker County) – Saturday, Dec. 2 at 9 a.m.

Winterplace Ski Resort (Raleigh County) – early- to mid-December

Canaan Valley Resort (Tucker County) – early- to mid-December

Oglebay Resort (Ohio County) – during the Christmas holiday

Snowmaking operations are in full swing. The annual event creates an estimated 5,000 seasonal jobs, pumping $250 million into the state economy. Many tourists come from all over the eastern and southern U.S.

“We like to say that, ‘the West’ begins in West Virginia! And when you think of skiing you think of western. Well, it starts right here in West Virginia and we have the mountains, we have the snowmaking, we have the weather, and we have the fun,” said Joe Stevens, of the West Virginia Ski Areas Association.

The ski resorts all have instructors to help those learning to ski. There is also a special “passport program” that gives deals to kids on the fourth and fifth grades. For more information, click here.