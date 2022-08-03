CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The start of the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner in the Mountain State.

The West Virginia Department of Education has shared a list of start dates for each of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Our local Southern WV counties are colored in red.

Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022: Barbour County Braxton County Pocahontas County Upshur County

Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022: Cabell County Calhoun County Pleasants County Randolph County

Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022: Boone County Brooke County Doddridge County Gilmer County Lincoln County Mason County Ritchie County Webster County Wirt County Wood County

Friday, Aug. 19, 2022: Grant County Mineral County Pendleton County Tyler County Hardy County

Monday, Aug. 22, 2022: Berkeley County Fayette County Hampshire County Jefferson County Kanawha County Lewis County Marion County Nicholas County Wetzel County WVSDB

Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022: Clay County Hancock County Marshall County Monongalia County Morgan County Ohio County Preston County

Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022: Harrison County Jackson County Putnam County Roane County Summers County Tucker County

Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022: Logan County Monroe County Raleigh County Taylor County Wayne County Wyoming County

Friday, Aug. 26, 2022: Mercer County

Monday, Aug. 29, 2022: Greenbrier County McDowell County Mingo County



As these dates draw closer, thousands of local children need school supplies. The schools are looking for the following supplies:

Paper : lined paper, construction paper, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards

: lined paper, construction paper, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards Pencils & Pens : blue or black pens, #2 pencils, colored pencils, erasers, pencil sharpener, pencil case, colored markers, crayons, highlighters, dry-erase markers

: blue or black pens, #2 pencils, colored pencils, erasers, pencil sharpener, pencil case, colored markers, crayons, highlighters, dry-erase markers General Supplies: dry-erase boards, paper clips, 3-ring 2″ binders, pocket folders, report covers

dry-erase boards, paper clips, 3-ring 2″ binders, pocket folders, report covers Classroom staples : stapler, staples, rulers, protractors, glue sticks, scissors, tape, calculator

: stapler, staples, rulers, protractors, glue sticks, scissors, tape, calculator Things you can never have too much of : tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer

: tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer Backpacks

Good luck to all students and staff throughout the entire school year!