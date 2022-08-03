CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The start of the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner in the Mountain State.

The West Virginia Department of Education has shared a list of start dates for each of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Our local Southern WV counties are colored in red.

  • Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022:
    • Barbour County
    • Braxton County
    • Pocahontas County
    • Upshur County
  • Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022:
    • Cabell County
    • Calhoun County
    • Pleasants County
    • Randolph County
  • Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022:
    • Boone County
    • Brooke County
    • Doddridge County
    • Gilmer County
    • Lincoln County
    • Mason County
    • Ritchie County
    • Webster County
    • Wirt County
    • Wood County
  • Friday, Aug. 19, 2022:
    • Grant County
    • Mineral County
    • Pendleton County
    • Tyler County
    • Hardy County
  • Monday, Aug. 22, 2022:
    • Berkeley County
    • Fayette County
    • Hampshire County
    • Jefferson County
    • Kanawha County
    • Lewis County
    • Marion County
    • Nicholas County
    • Wetzel County
    • WVSDB
  • Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022:
    • Clay County
    • Hancock County
    • Marshall County
    • Monongalia County
    • Morgan County
    • Ohio County
    • Preston County
  • Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022:
    • Harrison County
    • Jackson County
    • Putnam County
    • Roane County
    • Summers County
    • Tucker County
  • Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022:
    • Logan County
    • Monroe County
    • Raleigh County
    • Taylor County
    • Wayne County
    • Wyoming County
  • Friday, Aug. 26, 2022:
    • Mercer County
  • Monday, Aug. 29, 2022:
    • Greenbrier County
    • McDowell County
    • Mingo County

As these dates draw closer, thousands of local children need school supplies. The schools are looking for the following supplies:

  • Paper: lined paper, construction paper, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards
  • Pencils & Pens: blue or black pens, #2 pencils, colored pencils, erasers, pencil sharpener, pencil case, colored markers, crayons, highlighters, dry-erase markers
  • General Supplies: dry-erase boards, paper clips, 3-ring 2″ binders, pocket folders, report covers
  • Classroom staples: stapler, staples, rulers, protractors, glue sticks, scissors, tape, calculator
  • Things you can never have too much of:  tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer
  • Backpacks

Good luck to all students and staff throughout the entire school year!