CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The start of the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner in the Mountain State.
The West Virginia Department of Education has shared a list of start dates for each of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Our local Southern WV counties are colored in red.
- Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022:
- Barbour County
- Braxton County
- Pocahontas County
- Upshur County
- Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022:
- Cabell County
- Calhoun County
- Pleasants County
- Randolph County
- Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022:
- Boone County
- Brooke County
- Doddridge County
- Gilmer County
- Lincoln County
- Mason County
- Ritchie County
- Webster County
- Wirt County
- Wood County
- Friday, Aug. 19, 2022:
- Grant County
- Mineral County
- Pendleton County
- Tyler County
- Hardy County
- Monday, Aug. 22, 2022:
- Berkeley County
- Fayette County
- Hampshire County
- Jefferson County
- Kanawha County
- Lewis County
- Marion County
- Nicholas County
- Wetzel County
- WVSDB
- Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022:
- Clay County
- Hancock County
- Marshall County
- Monongalia County
- Morgan County
- Ohio County
- Preston County
- Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022:
- Harrison County
- Jackson County
- Putnam County
- Roane County
- Summers County
- Tucker County
- Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022:
- Logan County
- Monroe County
- Raleigh County
- Taylor County
- Wayne County
- Wyoming County
- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022:
- Mercer County
- Monday, Aug. 29, 2022:
- Greenbrier County
- McDowell County
- Mingo County
As these dates draw closer, thousands of local children need school supplies. The schools are looking for the following supplies:
- Paper: lined paper, construction paper, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards
- Pencils & Pens: blue or black pens, #2 pencils, colored pencils, erasers, pencil sharpener, pencil case, colored markers, crayons, highlighters, dry-erase markers
- General Supplies: dry-erase boards, paper clips, 3-ring 2″ binders, pocket folders, report covers
- Classroom staples: stapler, staples, rulers, protractors, glue sticks, scissors, tape, calculator
- Things you can never have too much of: tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer
- Backpacks
Good luck to all students and staff throughout the entire school year!