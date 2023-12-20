CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Downtown Charleston’s Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream was named the best ice cream shop in the Mountain State in the 2023 edition of WV Living Magazine’s Best of West Virginia series.

The local ice cream shop posted on Facebook that they are, “Extremely grateful and will continue striving to delight the Mountain State with the best ice cream ever!”

If you haven’t been, you can find Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream at 225 Capitol Street in Charleston.

The first runner-up went to Hanging Rocks Ice Cream in Romney, and the second runner-up was Rock Hill Creamery in Shepherdstown.

Other entrants included Toni’s Ice Cream, Amy and Alex’s Ice Cream and Coffee, Sweets and Treats, Dairy Creme Corner, The Kettle Shop, Poky Dot, and The Frozen Barn.

If you want to find more shops in Charleston and Huntington to eat as much ice cream as possible, click here.

