WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) — Many West Virginians believe the woods and mountains are home to cryptids such as Mothman or the Flatwoods Monster. So, it is no surprise that Mountain State residents have also reported possible Bigfoot sightings over the years.

The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization documents reported sightings in each state. According to the data, the three West Virginia counties with the most Bigfoot sightings are Pendleton, Randolph and Pocahontas.

In Pendleton County, there are 14 Bigfoot sightings reported. The first was in November 1994 when cave explorers had bizarre experiences while camping in the Seneca Creek backcountry. The most recent was in November 2012 when hunters said they possibly heard voices and saw a large head peaking behind boulders near Franklin.

There are 10 reported Bigfoot sightings in Randolph County. In November 1989, two people first reported seeing the creature while they were hunting in treestands near Elkwater. Most recently in the county, a fisherman said he saw Bigfoot about six miles from Elkins in July 2017.

Eight Bigfoot sightings have been reported in Pocahontas County. The first was a daylight sighting reported by a person deer hunting near the Greenbrier River in November 1969. The most recent was a September 2016 report from motorists traveling near the Cranberry Mountain Nature Center.

There are two sightings reported in Kanawha County, which is home to the capital city of Charleston. The first was a Summer 1990 report from a man who said he saw a large, hairy creature near a Marmet cemetery. The second report was from a deer hunter who believed he saw Bigfoot near Cabin Creek in November 2009.

People have also reported possible sightings in many other areas of West Virginia. Below is a table of overall data for each county in the state.

County Number of Sightings Most Recent Sighting Barbour 2 March 2006 Berkeley 2 November 2014 Boone 1 July 2006 Braxton 1 ~March 1919 Brooke 1 August 1990 Cabell 3 June 2001 Calhoun 1 July 2006 Clay No data No data Doddridge No data No data Fayette 3 November 2013 Gilmer No data No data Grant No data No data Greenbrier 6 September 2014 Hampshire 1 October 2006 Hancock No data No data Hardy No data No data Harrison 1 May 1974 Jackson 2 May 2006 Jefferson No data No data Kanawha 2 November 2009 Lewis No data No data Lincoln 1 May 2008 Logan 1 June 1990 Marion 2 April 1999 Marshall No data No data Mason 1 January 2001 McDowell 4 October 2009 Mercer 2 July 2006 Mineral 3 October 2014 Mingo No data No data Monongalia 1 May 2003 Monroe 1 August 2007 Morgan No data No data Nicholas 6 November 2015 Ohio 1 December 2004 Pendleton 14 November 2012 Pleasants No data No data Pocahontas 8 September 2016 Preston 1 October 2005 Putnam No data No data Raleigh 4 May 2009 Randolph 10 July 2017 Ritchie 2 August 2002 Roane No data No data Summers 2 March 2008 Taylor No data No data Tucker 4 December 2008 Tyler 2 December 2005 Upshur 1 September 2009 Wayne 5 February 2009 Webster 1 July 1985 Wetzel 1 October 2005 Wirt No data No data Wood No data No data Wyoming 2 October 2015 (Data from The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization)

