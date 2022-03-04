CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) announced today, March 4, 2022, they are introducing new flexibilities for WIC members after the recent recall of powdered infant formula.

If a customer purchased recalled baby formula with WIC benefits, the product can be returned to the store it was purchased from. The recalled formula can be exchanged for the same product, a liquid form of formula, a different size container, or even a different brand. WIC participants may contact their local WIC clinic if there are difficulties with store exchange.

“The West Virginia WIC Program applauds the retailer community’s quick response during the pandemic-related nationwide supply chain issues that have been exacerbated by this recall,” said Heidi Staats, Director of the Office of Nutrition Services. “Likewise, WIC Nutritionists are strongly discouraging parents from feeding their infants homemade formula while diligently sharing alternatives to recalled products and techniques for transitioning formula.”

Additional information on the infant formula recall is available on the WV WIC website.