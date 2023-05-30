WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s hard to find anyone who enjoys the sharp partisan divide in Washington—including the politicians.

During his stop in Weirton this week, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin was asked about his possible 2024 presidential ambitions.

He criticized what he perceives as a constant election cycle, where one starts the day after the last one ends.

The senator also called politics a “toxic business,” saying people shouldn’t choose sides to the detriment of their own country.

“The politics in today’s toxic atmosphere, to be for something you’re supposed to be against something. I don’t subscribe to that. If you’re a Republican and I’m a Democrat, or if I’m a Republican and you’re a Democrat, you’re not my enemy. You’re basically helping me look at a different point of view, how I can fix something. That’s what people are sick and tired of.” Sen. Joe Manchin, (D)-West Virginia

As for when he will make an official decision about running, Manchin says that will come later this year.

For now, he says his job is to give the Mountain State a seat at the table in Congress.