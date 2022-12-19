GHENT, WV (WVNS) – With temperatures dropping across West Virginia, it might be time for you to start winterizing your own home.

The phrase “winterizing your home” refers to several steps you can make to make sure your home is ready and secure for the winter season. These steps can involve several household appliances, including faucets and plumbing systems.

Richard Filipek, Deputy Director for the Beckley – Raleigh County Emergency Management, said that, along with your plumbing, it might also help to check your heating and windows. Filipek recommended going to a local hardware story to buy plastic to cover windows with if you notice a draft as well as cleaning heater filters.

Filipek added that these measures not only keep your family safe but also save money in the process.