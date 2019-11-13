Woman says nurses’ compassion helped her heal after loss of her baby

ANSTEAD, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County woman suffered unimaginable loss, but the kindness shown to her at WVU Children’s hospital shed light on her darkest days.

Nine years ago, Christie Campbell was faced with a mother’s worst nightmare. However, she said some very special medical staff walked her through the dark.

“They just told us to hold her and have our time, have our moment, and that really helped us with our healing process,” said Campbell.

Campbell just delivered her baby girl, Harmony, when doctors found a severe defect with her main arteries. They rushed her to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at the West Virginia University Children’s Hospital. That is where Campbell and her husband met the people who would touch their lives forever.

“They would always be around to bring a smile to our faces,” said Campbell. “We would play board games together we would talk about our families — they became like family.”

The family she gained at the hospital carried her through their months-long stay, keeping her and her husband in the loop with their every move. Even when they had bad news.

“They were very compassionate,” Campbell said. “They gave us the time we needed to say goodbye…because they knew.”

Harmony’s life came to an end in August of 2010, but the staff’s compassion continued even after Campbell went home.

“They followed through too after, with the frame that MJ gave us, and the cast, and on Facebook,” Campbell said.

Years after her experience at the hospital, Campbell said she still remembers the staff by name.

“MJ who was Dr. Gus’s right hand nurse, she always could anticipate his every move because they worked so closely together. Then there was nurse Christy and nurse Kim,” Campbell said.

Campbell is now an elementary school teacher with two children. She wears Harmony’s name around her neck every day.