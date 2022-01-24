Women’s Health Center of West Virginia announces ownership of Choice Fund

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — On January 22, 2022, administrators with Women’s Health Center announced their complete ownership of Choice Fund from the fund’s previous owner, WV FREE.

The Choice Fund is a non-profit abortion fund that helps cover the costs of abortion care for people across West Virginia. The program provides funding, collected from community donations, helping people get abortion healthcare that is not as easily accessible in West Virginia.

According to the Women’s Health Center website, one out of every four West Virginians who needed access to abortion healthcare used Choice Fund. The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia is the state’s only remaining abortion provider.

For more information about the Choice Fund, go to womenshealthwv.org/choicefund.

