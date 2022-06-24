CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, June 24, The U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years legally protected the constitutional right to abortion, and the effects are already starting to show.

Due to West Virginia State Code §61-2-8, which makes it a felony for any person to cause an abortion, The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia released a statement today in regards to abortion in West Virginia.

“Roe has never been enough, but in states like West Virginia, it was the only thing protecting

abortion access. Due to the inaction of our lawmakers to repeal the crime of abortion in our state

code, it is impossible for our clinic to provide abortion. This will force West Virginians to travel

hundreds to thousands of miles away from their home to access healthcare and will harm

marginalized communities the most.” Katie Quinonez, executive director of Women’s Health Center of West

Virginia

The Women’s Health Center will remain open and will continue to provide birth control, breast and cervical cancer screening, gender affirming care, pregnancy and parenting support, STI testing and treatment and wellness exams.

West Virginians seeking abortion access can visit abortionfinder.org and call the National Abortion Federation Hotline at 1-877-257-0012.