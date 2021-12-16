Work suspended on Grant Street Bridge

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Work on the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield is delayed once again.

Some work on the demolition process was complete, but is now stopped pending approval of the second stage of demolition. Right now, the plan is to resume work around Monday, January 3, 2022 pending approval of the second stage of demolition by Norfolk Southern.

Kerry Stauffer, City Engineer with the City of Bluefield told 59News the city is hopeful the issues that are currently causing the delays will soon be resolved, and demolition and construction will be underway the first part of next year.