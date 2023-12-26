CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The date for WorkForce West Virginia’s newest statewide virtual job fair was recently announced.

Employers and job seekers who would like to participate in this virtual event can do so on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 from 1:00 P.M. to 3:30 P.M.

“If one of your goals for the new year is to find a new job or advance your career, we invite you to start with our January Statewide Virtual Job Fair. As long as you have an internet connection, you can learn more about the great opportunities in the Mountain State and chat with West Virginia employers,” said Scott Adkins, Acting Commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia.

Registration is required for both employers and job seekers willing to participate in the event. Virtual job fairs are just like in person interviews, with the exception of letting individuals to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers.

“We’re thrilled to continue to offer this unique chance for job seekers and West Virginia employers to connect and explore open job opportunities across the state. Since these fairs began in 2022, more than 8,000 West Virginians have registered and submitted more than 4,600 resumes and connected with thousands of employers. The December 6 Statewide Virtual Job Fair connected 840 registered job seekers with 101 registered employers, with over 700 jobs available. We saw job seekers submit nearly 580 resumes,” said James Bailey, Secretary of the WV Department of Commerce.

In 2023, more than 6,800 job seekers registered and participated in the event to connect with 1,577 registered employers. This resulted in 74,747 booth visits. Last year in the Mountain State, individuals applying for jobs submitted 4,083 resumes and employers posted 8,330 jobs.

For this specific virtual event, individuals are required to dress professionally and have a professional, organized background as well for video interviews. The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal includes a Job Seeker Training video, employers engaging and participating in the event, and channels for registered individuals.

New employers must created a “Virtual Booth” to connect with those who are willing to find a job.

Click here to register as an employer and click here to register as a potential job seeker for the event.

For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs, visit www.workforce wv.org or contact wfwvvjf@wv.gov.