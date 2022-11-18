CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — WorkForce West Virginia announced the next in a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Employers and job seekers are encouraged to attend the virtual event on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 from 12:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M.

“We have seen unprecedented turnouts at the past two Statewide Virtual Job Fairs. Since we’ve started these monthly events, nearly 680 job seekers have registered to attend. Participating employers have received 350 resumes. It has been exciting to connect so many West Virginians with these great organizations across the state. Whether you’re looking for seasonal work, or want to take the next step in your career, this virtual event is a convenient and innovative way to connect with West Virginia companies.” Scott Adkins, Acting Commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia

Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.

The Job Fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and have a calm, clutter-free background, as employers may request to engage in a video interview.

Upon registration, employers will create a “Virtual Booth” to connect with job seekers. After completion, this booth will be available during subsequent job fairs.

For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs, visit www.workforce wv.org or contact workforcewvvirtualjobfairevent@wv.gov.

Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers. Click here to register for the Dec. 7 Statewide Virtual Job Fair as either an employer or jobseeker.