CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey announced an agreement with Google in a recent lawsuit concerning their Google Play Store.

A $700 million agreement was reached with Google by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey along with a bipartisan group of 52 lawyers. The agreement is a result of a lawsuit about Google’s anticompetitive conduct with the Google Play Store.

In 2021 the WV AG sued Google alleging that Google unlawfully monopolized the market for Android app distribution and in-app payments. The States claimed that Google signed anticompetitive contracts to prevent other app stores from being preloaded on Android devices, bought off key app developers, and created technological barriers to deter customers from directly download apps to their device.

Google was ordered to pay $630 million in restitution to consumers who made purchases on the Google App Store between August 2016 to September 2023. Google was also ordered to pay the States an additional $70 million for their sovereign claims. People eligible for restitution do not have to submit a claim – they will receive automatic payments through PayPal or Venmo, or they can elect to receive a check or ACH transfer.

The settlement also required Google to reform its business practices. For more information on these implement reforms, view the settlement provided.