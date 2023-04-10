CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office has settled a lawsuit with Juul.

On Monday, April 10, 2023, WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced $7.9 million was settled in a lawsuit between Patrick Morrisey’s office and vape company Juul. Juul—under the company name Juul Labs Inc. was accused of “engaging in unfair or deceptive acts or practices in the manufacturing, designing, selling, marketing, promoting and distributing of e-cigarettes” in the state, especially promotions targeting underage users.

Attorney General Morrisey outlined numerous issues in the lawsuit, including Juul heavily advertising through social media, finding influencers, fashion bloggers and celebrities with teenage fans, and targeting underage users. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Juul e-cigarettes have a high level of nicotine—a single Juul pod contains as much nicotine as a pack of 20 regular cigarettes. The Attorney General’s lawsuit disagrees with this data, arguing the overall amount of nicotine in a Juul pod “is equivalent to 1.72 packs of cigarettes.”

“This settlement puts companies like Juul in check to not copy big tobacco’s playbook and gear marketing strategies toward underage people. In Juul’s case, we have alleged it has deceived consumers about its nicotine strength, misrepresented the nicotine equivalency of its products to traditional cigarettes and understated the risks of addiction that occur with such powerful levels of nicotine.” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

In 2017, 14.3% of high school students in West Virginia used e-cigarettes on at least one day in the past 30 days. Nationally the rate was 13.2%. For more information on this lawsuit settlement, visit the West Virginia Attorney General’s Facebook page.