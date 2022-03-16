CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today, March 16, 2022, West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.9% for February 2022.

This broke the all-time record for the lowest unemployment rate recorded in state history for the 5th consecutive month.

“It’s not an exaggeration when I say right now, today, is the best time ever to get a great job in West Virginia. This isn’t a fluke or a one-off. This is record after record after record after record after record, and this is one case where repetition isn’t boring at all. We’re proving that it’s impossible to get tired of all this winning, because we just keep stacking up win after win. We continue to prove that the rocket ship ride I promised is real and it’s happening right now. All West Virginians should be incredibly proud of their state and incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to pull off.” Governor Jim Justice (D-WV)

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now decreased for 22 straight months.

West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rates have broken the all-time state record for the past five months:

Oct. 2021: 4.3%

Nov. 2021: 4.3%

Dec. 2021: 4.3%

Jan. 2022: 4.1%

Feb. 2022: 3.9%

The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 1,400 in February, while total employment grew by 2,000 over the month.

You can find the entire report from WorkForce’s most recent Labor Force summary here.