WV Congressional Delegation calls on Biden to issue federal disaster declaration

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Thursday, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Representatives David McKinley (WV-1), Alex Mooney (WV-2) and Carol Miller (WV-3) called on President Biden to grant Governor Jim Justice’s request for a federal disaster declaration.

Heavy rains between February 27 and March 4 caused flooding, landslides and mudslides throughout the state, resulting in widespread damage. The counties affected were Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne.

Parts of West Virginia had still been recovering from severe winter weather from just a few weeks prior when the heavy rains hit.

In a letter, the Delegation said, “As members of West Virginia’s Congressional Delegation, we write to support Governor Jim Justice’s request for a federal disaster declaration for the State of West Virginia after heavy rain storms washed through our state causing widespread damage, including flooding, landslides and mudslides in 7 counties throughout central and southwestern areas of West Virginia, beginning February 27th, 2021 through March 4th, 2021… We remain proud of our local citizens, first responders and our brave National Guard members, who have worked diligently to assist in recovery efforts, and we urge you to do everything in your power to make sure that our communities have the federal support they need to rebuild and recover. Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.”

