WV counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate released

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of August 11 had reached 618,149 COVID-19-related deaths and 36 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of August 9, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Wirt County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 69 (4 total deaths)

— 58.2% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,875 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,177 (476 total cases)

— 13.4% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 120 (7 new cases, +600% change from previous week)

#49. Doddridge County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 71 (6 total deaths)

— 57.0% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,777 (657 total cases)

— 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#48. Monongalia County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (93 total deaths)

— 46.7% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,736 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,072 (9,581 total cases)

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (69 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

#47. Gilmer County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 89 (7 total deaths)

— 46.1% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,728 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,594 (907 total cases)

— 22.8% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 153 (12 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

#46. Marion County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (55 total deaths)

— 40.6% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,651 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,600 (4,822 total cases)

— 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (58 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

#45. Nicholas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (24 total deaths)

— 40.6% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,648 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,079 (1,979 total cases)

— 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 98 (24 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

#44. Jefferson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 105 (60 total deaths)

— 36.4% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,591 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,580 (4,903 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (35 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

#43. Webster County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (9 total deaths)

— 32.7% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,540 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,715 (626 total cases)

— 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 197 (16 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

#42. Ritchie County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (11 total deaths)

— 30.3% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,185 (782 total cases)

— 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (8 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

#41. Berkeley County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (139 total deaths)

— 29.1% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,471 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.7 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,110 (13,240 total cases)

— 17.7% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (179 new cases, +121% change from previous week)

#40. Wayne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (46 total deaths)

— 29.1% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,467 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.1 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,380 (3,302 total cases)

— 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (65 new cases, +110% change from previous week)

#39. Lincoln County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (25 total deaths)

— 26.1% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,420 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,987 (1,630 total cases)

— 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (12 new cases, +140% change from previous week)

#38. Harrison County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 123 (83 total deaths)

— 25.5% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,412 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,559 (6,429 total cases)

— 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (75 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

#37. Clay County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (11 total deaths)

— 21.8% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,337 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,476 (551 total cases)

— 31.4% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (3 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

#36. Monroe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (18 total deaths)

— 17.6% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,249 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,424 (1,251 total cases)

— 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (9 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

#35. Raleigh County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (102 total deaths)

— 15.8% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,223 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,948 (7,298 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 157 (115 new cases, +174% change from previous week)

#34. Morgan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (25 total deaths)

— 15.2% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,204 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,213 (1,290 total cases)

— 23.6% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 106 (19 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

#33. Mason County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (38 total deaths)

— 13.3% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,159 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,180 (2,169 total cases)

— 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 140 (37 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

#32. Upshur County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (35 total deaths)

— 12.1% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,137 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,633 (2,087 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (59 new cases, +247% change from previous week)

#31. Lewis County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (23 total deaths)

— 12.1% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,136 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,877 (1,412 total cases)

— 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 358 (57 new cases, +90% change from previous week)

#30. Tucker County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (10 total deaths)

— 11.5% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,123 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,188 (560 total cases)

— 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (9 new cases, +350% change from previous week)

#29. Pocahontas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (12 total deaths)

— 11.5% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,121 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,452 (697 total cases)

— 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (7 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#28. Taylor County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (25 total deaths)

— 9.1% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,091 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,032 (1,341 total cases)

— 14.9% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (17 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

#27. Tyler County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (13 total deaths)

— 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,075 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,009 (774 total cases)

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (10 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#26. McDowell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (27 total deaths)

— 7.3% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,052 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,669 (1,704 total cases)

— 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (34 new cases, +143% change from previous week)

#25. Hampshire County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (36 total deaths)

— 6.1% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #2,022 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,419 (1,951 total cases)

— 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (12 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

#24. Pendleton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (11 total deaths)

— 4.2% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,982 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,432 (727 total cases)

— 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#23. Pleasants County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (12 total deaths)

— 2.4% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,942 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,016 (971 total cases)

— 37.9% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (7 new cases, +133% change from previous week)

#22. Putnam County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (94 total deaths)

— 1.2% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,876 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,802 (5,533 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (63 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

#21. Boone County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (36 total deaths)

— 1.8% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,862 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,379 (2,227 total cases)

— 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (22 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

#20. Hardy County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (24 total deaths)

— 5.5% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,796 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,614 (1,600 total cases)

— 23.0% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (10 new cases, +400% change from previous week)

#19. Summers County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (22 total deaths)

— 6.1% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,778 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,967 (876 total cases)

— 26.2% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 40 (5 new cases, +150% change from previous week)

#18. Mingo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (44 total deaths)

— 13.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,617 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,137 (2,843 total cases)

— 28.6% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 98 (23 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#17. Greenbrier County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (65 total deaths)

— 13.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,485 (2,941 total cases)

— 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (19 new cases, +533% change from previous week)

#16. Cabell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (181 total deaths)

— 19.4% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,528 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,105 (9,291 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 220 (202 new cases, +159% change from previous week)

#15. Fayette County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (84 total deaths)

— 20.0% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,808 (3,735 total cases)

— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 186 (79 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

#14. Wyoming County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (41 total deaths)

— 21.8% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,475 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,582 (2,158 total cases)

— 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 255 (52 new cases, +148% change from previous week)

#13. Kanawha County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (366 total deaths)

— 24.2% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,428 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.7 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,895 (15,844 total cases)

— 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (132 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

#12. Barbour County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (34 total deaths)

— 25.5% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,507 (1,563 total cases)

— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 128 (21 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

#11. Ohio County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (87 total deaths)

— 27.3% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,364 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,724 (4,441 total cases)

— 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 140 (58 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

#10. Wood County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (177 total deaths)

— 28.5% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,344 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,756 (8,148 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (98 new cases, +118% change from previous week)

#9. Wetzel County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (32 total deaths)

— 28.5% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,338 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,725 (1,465 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 259 (39 new cases, +86% change from previous week)

#8. Jackson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (62 total deaths)

— 31.5% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,277 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,182 (2,338 total cases)

— 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (39 new cases, +144% change from previous week)

#7. Mercer County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (129 total deaths)

— 33.3% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #1,248 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,102 (5,348 total cases)

— 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 106 (62 new cases, +63% change from previous week)

#6. Grant County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (29 total deaths)

— 52.1% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #930 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,506 (1,331 total cases)

— 21.9% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (7 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

#5. Marshall County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (79 total deaths)

— 57.0% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #870 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,099 (3,694 total cases)

— 28.2% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 278 (85 new cases, +93% change from previous week)

#4. Brooke County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (61 total deaths)

— 68.5% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #715 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,415 (2,285 total cases)

— 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (14 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#3. Logan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (98 total deaths)

— 85.5% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #529 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,559 (3,381 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (39 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

#2. Hancock County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (90 total deaths)

— 89.1% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #485 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,028 (2,889 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (13 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

#1. Mineral County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (92 total deaths)

— 107.3% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

— #351 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,251 (3,023 total cases)

— 19.2% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (10 new cases, +43% change from previous week)