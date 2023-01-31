GHENT, WV (WVNS) — During the summer months, community programs are essential to making sure kids can still receive the nutrition they need and West Virginia Department of Education is seeking organizations to help do just that.

The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced they are seeking partnerships with organizations across the state to help feed children and provide supervised activities this summer. County boards of education, local government agencies, and other nonprofit organizations can participate in the Summer Food Service Program.

The Summer Food Service Program helps to provide children in lower-income areas free, nutritious meals during the summer when school is out of session. The program utilizes safe sites, such as schools, churches, community centers, libraries etc, so families can come out and receive food for the children.

“Supporting summer feeding sites in your community is one of the most important things you can do to ensure no child goes hungry this summer. Children require consistent, good-quality nutrition for the development of their minds and bodies. We want to make certain every child returns to the classroom in the fall ready to learn.” West Virginia Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach. “In 2022, 595 Summer Food Program sites provided nutritious meals to children in West Virginia, and we believe many organizations will renew their commitment for 2023. We encourage new organizations in communities all across the Mountain State to join us so the number of sites can grow and more children have access to healthy meals.” Director of the Office of Child Nutrition Amanda Harrison.

Organizations interested in becoming a 2023 summer sponsor should contact Cybele Boehm or Samantha Reeves with the Office of Child Nutrition by calling (304) 558-3396 or emailing cboehm@k12.wv.us or snsnuffer@k12.wv.us. Summer sites will be announced in June 2023.