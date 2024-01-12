CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Human Services recently announced vacancy improvements to the Child Protective Services as well as Youth Services.

“The work that our new West Virginia Department of Human Services has done to recruit and hire more CPS workers is unbelievable. We’re really trying to get those vacancies down because there are folks who really need us, and they need us badly. So congratulations, Cynthia, and congratulations, Jeff, on the success. Keep sawing the wood and doing the good work for all of us,” said Governor Justice.

As of November 30, 2023, there was a 47% vacancy reduction from the previous year. Youth Services Workers saw an 80% vacancy reduction from the previous year as well.

“We stand at a pivotal moment for child protection in our state, and I am pleased to share that through the strategic efforts of Governor Justice and commitment of the DoHS leadership, we have achieved significant enhancements in our Child Protective Services and Youth Services workforce,” said Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services.

“We are committed to ensuring the well-being of our children and youth, and these improvements reflect our dedication to building a strong and capable workforce which serves as the backbone of our mission,” said Jeff Pack, Commissioner of DoHS’ Bureau for Social Services.

For more information, and to apply for career opportunities, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities—Social-Services-and-Health-Facilities.aspx.