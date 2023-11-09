BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Within two weeks of being accused by a federal judge of intentionally destroying emails and other data, former West Virginia corrections officials have agreed to pay $4 million in a class action lawsuit.

Attorneys for both sides agreed to the terms during a status conference in Beckley on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The proposed settlement was submitted to a federal judge, who will now decide whether to approve it. The agreement does not address other plaintiffs in the suit, which include a number of county commissions, Wexford Medical and PrimeCare Medical.

The settlement amount is the highest the state’s Board of Risk and Management (BRIM) insurance will pay, according to Stephen P. New, one of the Beckley attorneys who brought the lawsuit.

New said BRIM pays one million dollars per class period, which runs from July 1 to July 1. The proposed settlement is for four class periods, starting in 2020.

During the status conference on Thursday, the suit was amended to include 9,200 SRJ inmates.

Based on statements made in court, 35 percent of the $4 million will be used for legal fees, and the plaintiffs will split the remainder.