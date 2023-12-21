CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles recently announced that due to the Christmas holiday, all 26 regional offices will be closed from Friday, December 22, 2023 through Monday, December 25, 2023.

Governor Jim Justice put this holiday weekend into law for all public employees. “It is fitting and proper that the public employees of this State be given this additional time off to spend an extended and enjoyable holiday with their loved ones,” Governor Justice said.

This proclamation also includes the DMV regional offices in Kanawha City and Martinsburg.

All DMV offices will reopen and go back to normal business hours after the holiday on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.