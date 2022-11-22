BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia is obsessed with Black Friday. How obsessed? Well, our state ranks second most obsessed in all 50 states, so that obsessed.

The Black Friday research, carried out by fashion experts at Boohoo examined Google Trends data of search terms frequently used by people interested in Black Friday.

These terms were combined to give each state a ‘total Black Friday search score’ to discover which states have been the most interested in Black Friday over the past five years.

In the past seven days, the biggest change in related topics were Lululemon Athletica, Bass Pro Shops, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Blackstone, Ulta Beauty and Cabela’s.

Related queries in the past seven days include:

“Target black friday hours”

“are banks open on black friday”

“Dicks black friday sale”

“Hollister black friday”

“LLBean black friday”

“Bass Pro black friday 2022”

“Patagonia black friday”

“Sephora black friday”

“JCPenny black friday ad”

“Belk black friday”

The study revealed that Kentucky is the state most curious about Black Friday. With a total search score of 543, Kentucky topped the list for its population having the highest search levels for ‘Black Friday clothes’, the second highest number of searches for ‘Black Friday’ and fourth highest searches for ‘Black Friday deals’.

West Virginia is the state that is the second most obsessed with all things Black Friday, with a total search score of 541. West Virginia has the highest number of searches for ‘Black Friday’ as well as the second highest number of searches for ‘Black Friday deals’, and the third highest for ‘Black Friday online’ and ‘Black Friday online deals’.

Arkansas is the third state most interested in Black Friday, with the highest number of searches for ‘Black Friday online’ the same amount as the state of Mississippi. Arkansas also has the second-highest searches for ‘Black Friday online deals’ and the third-highest number of searches for ‘Black Friday clothes’. Overall, Arkansas has a total search score of 533.

Boohoo commented on the findings, saying:

“Black Friday is one of the most important days of the year when it comes to buying items such as clothes at a far lower price than normal. This study provides exciting insight into which states remain most interested in Black Friday and which states are the least bothered about securing sale items. As we look towards the festive season, it will be interesting to see which states end up spending the most during Black Friday on items such as clothes, including party dresses.” Boohoo

The search terms that were used to determine the results include: ‘Black Friday’, ‘Black Friday deals’, ‘Black Friday online’, ‘Black Friday clothes’ and ‘Black Friday online deals’.