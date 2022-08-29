CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Axel, the West Virginia K-9 Unit killed in action on Saturday was buried yesterday, August 28, 2022.

Slain Charleston Police Department K9 Axel, who was killed in the line of duty Saturday night was taken to Cooke’s Funeral Home in Nitro, Sunday afternoon, in order to be buried.













Police departments and K9 Units from throughout the region were on hand to pay their respects to the fallen canine. The City of Nitro gave K-9 Axel a send-off in a Facebook post, saying