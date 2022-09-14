BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Kroger is partnering with local food banks in West Virginia for the fourth year in a row to collect peanut butter: one of the most needed items for pantries nationwide.

In partnership with Feeding America, Kroger will be holding peanut butter drives in all of its West Virginia and Mid-Atlantic starting today, September 14, 2022. This year’s drive runs from Wednesday, September 14 through Tuesday, October 11.

You may wonder why peanut butter is the item of choice. Peanut butter is a shelf-stable item among the most-needed for food banks, and it provides an important source of protein for people facing insecurity. For that reason, it is widely requested for donations like this.

To contribute, customers at Kroger locations can purchase peanut butter and place it in the donation bins at the front of the store. Any brand of peanut butter can be donated, and all donations will benefit the local food bank.

“The success of our annual peanut butter drive is always a refreshing reminder of the strength of community, and we look forward to bringing it back for a fourth year in all of our Mid-Atlantic Kroger stores. As a great source of protein, peanut butter is always in demand, and we’re hoping this month-long event will help all of our local food bank partners stock their shelves.” Lori Raya, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic.

West Virginia is a part of the Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division, which operates more than 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. Based in Richmond, Virginia, the Mid-Atlantic Division employs about 18,000 people.

Kroger is dedicated to eliminating hunger in the communities it serves through partnerships with nine Feeding America food banks and numerous local organizations, which is the motivation behind the annual peanut butter drive.