CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia’s leadership provided their own statements regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, 2022, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

President Joe Biden addressed the nation early Thursday afternoon. During the briefing, Biden announced new, more serious sanctions towards Russia. The new sanctions are aimed at cutting Russia off from U.S. financial markets and includes freezing the assets of four major Russian banks.

Earlier today, February 24, 2022, Bill SR40 was passed in the WV Senate. According to the Senate, the bill affirms support for Ukrainian sovereignty.

Statements from West Virginia leadership can be seen below:

“Russia’s invasion is a blatant act of war against Ukraine. This is an unacceptable attack and puts our allies in the region at risk. Protecting the rights and stability of self-determining nations around the world is a long-held American priority and cannot be forgotten. In response to the direct invasion of a sovereign state, the United States and our allies around the globe must take immediate action and impose crippling sanctions to address Russia’s anti-democratic, aggressive actions. Vladimir Putin has made his intentions clear and is now acting on his longtime and dangerous ambitions. The United States will not tolerate this reprehensible behavior, and there will and must be consequences. Vladimir Putin has shown us who he is and we cannot try to appease him or sacrifice our national security and that of our allies.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

“First and foremost, I am concerned for the free people of Ukraine, and it is critical that we stand with them and support them during this time. The free world must never accept when a country invades another sovereign nation. Make no mistake: Despite Vladimir Putin’s misleading words, this is an invasion, and his actions will undoubtedly harm innocent people. We must lead on behalf of our NATO allies and those who cherish freedom to ensure the actions we take prevent a tyrant from overthrowing a free and sovereign democracy. While I believe that President Biden’s words have been ineffective, too late, and too passive for the current situation, we must unify and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.” Senator Sheller Moore Capito (R-WV)

“The United States stands united behind Ukraine in their fight for freedom and democracy, and against evil and terror. Vladimir Putin will be held accountable. May God be with the Ukrainian people. I am fully supportive of the strongest possible sanctions against Russia, including freezing the assets of Vladimir Putin and every Russian oligarch, and immediately distributing that money to the people of Ukraine. We must also remove Russia from the SWIFT banking system, and immediately boost U.S. energy output to keep energy prices and access stable both at home and worldwide.” Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV)

