Huntington, WV (WOWK) — A local McDonald’s owner donated funds to restore the home of a veteran and his wife, a longtime employee of the restaurant chain.

Thomas Wolf, a Huntington-area McDonald’s franchise owner, donated $18,500 to Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State (HFHTS) on Thursday.

The donation will renew a Veterans Housing Initiative home for Norman and Sherry Holton.

Mr. Holton is a U.S. Army Veteran who served for 10 years as a Sergeant and helicopter repairman at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Mrs. Holton has been a McDonald’s associate for 20 years.

David Michael, Executive Director and CEO of HFHTS, gave a statement in a press release on behalf of HFHTS board members, staff and volunteers.

” … we are very blessed by our new partnership with Mr. Wolf and the Huntington/Ashland area McDonald’s Restaurants,” Michael said. “We appreciate Norman’s service to our country and welcome [the] opportunity to come alongside he and his wife to start this new chapter in their lives.”

For information about volunteering with HFHTS, visit their website or call (304) 523-4822.