CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Pennsboro man using his mullet to help fight veteran suicide has made it to the final round of the U.S.A. Mullet Championship, but still needs help taking home the grand prize of $10,000.

Jeremy “Scrappy” Perine, of Ritchie County, said that if he wins, he’s going to donate $5,000 to help prevent veteran suicide. Perine, who lost his biological father to suicide when he was just eight months old, said it’s the least he can do to help America’s veterans.

“I mean, they gave us the opportunity to even have this competition, and I think they need more credit than they get, so I’m glad to be a part of it,” Perine said.

The final round of voting began on Monday, with 25 contestants remaining. If you want to help Perine win the U.S.A. Mullet Championship you can vote for him once every 24 hours on his competition page until the competition concludes on Friday, Oct. 13.

Jeremy “Scrappy” Perine posing with his mullet (Courtesy Jeremy Perine) Jeremy “Scrappy” Perine pledges to donate half is winnings to help prevent veteran suicide if he wins the 2023 USA Mullet Championship. (Courtesy Jeremy Perine)

As part of the competition, contestants are also raising money through donations for Homes for Wounded Warriors, which builds injury-accessible and mortgage-free homes for veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Some people might think it’s a goofy competition for the mullet thing, but it’s all going back to help veterans to be able to live in the free country we do,” Perine said. “I don’t see anything goofy about it other than just helping out.”

Perine also made it to the final round when he competed in the 2022 U.S.A. Mullet Competition.