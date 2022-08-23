CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, August 23, 2022, Senator Baldwin reports on Facebook that the formal request for the WV National Guard deployment to the Upper Kanawha Valley has been granted.

After the recent floods that wreaked havoc in parts of Fayette and Kanawha County, County Commissioner President Taylor and Senator Baldwin discussed sending the WVNG to help with debris removal and flood relief to residents of the Upper Kanawha Valley.

The grant was passed thanks to General Crane, Governor Justice, Commissioner Taylor and Senator Baldwin.