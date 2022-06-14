GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia’s Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days (NHFD), is coming this September to encourage outdoor recreation.

According to the West Virginia DNR, The NHFD is an R3 (recruitment, retention and reactivation of outdoor participants) event hosted for the public to incite interest in hunting, angling and wildlife viewing.

This event gives the community an opportunity to learn about West Virginia wildlife management practices and outdoor recreation opportunities. The community will also learn about these opportunities in a safe and hands-on environment.

Not only will the event provide outdoor recreation opportunities for the public, but it is the single largest outdoor hunting and fishing show in West Virginia. It will have presentations on Snakes, Falconry, Wilderness Search and Rescue, and a new Wild Game Cook Off! There will also be an Outdoor Youth Challenge (OYC). The Outdoor Youth Challenge is both a youth expo and competition, which is held annually at National Hunting and Fishing Days.

Young people are invited to experience a multitude of activities and displays for the OYC. The Outdoor Youth Challenge will include real hands-on learning and instructional opportunities that will encourage participants to gain important knowledge and experience about wildlife, hunting, fishing, firearms safety, and outdoor recreation on behalf of the WVDNR. Tentative activities in the OYC include:

Wildlife Identification

Boating and Water Safety

DNR Law Enforcement Challenge

WVDEP Youth Environmental Program

DNR Law Enforcement Laser Shot Trailer

NWTF Pellet Gun Shoot

DNR Wildlife Habitat Improvement Project

Wildlife Jeopardy

Touch a Snake

Hunt Waterfowl like a Pro

Bird Dog Demonstrations

3D Topographic Sand Table

Archery

Youth Fishing

Fly Fishing

Bow Fishing

Deer Field Dressing/Skinning

Fish Filleting

Squirrel Field Dressing

Tree Stand Safety

Fish Identification

Bird Identification

Know Your Trees

Casting

Knot Tying

.22 Rifle Shooting

Shotgun Shooting

Muzzleloader Shooting

Tickets and camping packages for the NHFD are available for purchase here. NHFD 2022 Vendor Registration information can be accessed here.