CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia American Water announced today, September 28, 2022 the organizations that will receive bottle filling stations for the fourth annual Bottle Filling Station Program.

In 2019, West Virginia American Water was the first organization in the state to offer a program that provided bottle filling stations and has since provided 95 bottle filling stations to organizations across West Virginia.

The local organizations to receive the bottle filling stations is listed as:

Fayette County

City of Fayetteville for the Charlie McCoy Park

Mercer County

Mercer County Schools