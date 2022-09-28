CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia American Water announced today, September 28, 2022 the organizations that will receive bottle filling stations for the fourth annual Bottle Filling Station Program.
In 2019, West Virginia American Water was the first organization in the state to offer a program that provided bottle filling stations and has since provided 95 bottle filling stations to organizations across West Virginia.
The local organizations to receive the bottle filling stations is listed as:
Fayette County
- City of Fayetteville for the Charlie McCoy Park
Mercer County
- Mercer County Schools
“By providing bottle filling stations to schools, community centers and public parks across the state, West Virginia American Water is showing its continued commitment to eliminating single use plastics that pollute our environment and drinking water sources. Investing in sustainability initiatives like our bottle filling station program encourages West Virginians to carry reusable bottles, promotes proper hydration and provides cost savings and convenience.”Robert Burton, President of West Virginia American Water.