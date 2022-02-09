WV Public Service Commission fines Suddenlink $2.2 million and orders a West Virginia call center

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Public Service Commission today, February 9, 2022, issued a Final Order in its investigation into Suddenlink’s quality of service.

The investigation found that Suddenlink failed to provide safe, adequate and reliable service to its West Virginia customers. The investigation also revealed that Suddenlink had intentionally lowered its maintenance work and budget, lowered the number of full time employees and ignored thousands of customer complaints.

Due to the discovery of Suddenlink’s poor performance the Commission issued an immediate penalty of $2,242,000, which is the maximum penalty to date, with further penalties remaining open. Along with the hefty fine, Suddenlink has also been ordered to open a call center located in West Virginia. Suddenlink has 90 days to notify the Commission of the call center’s expected location and the estimated date it will open.

“Suddenlink’s conduct and performance with respect to its operations in West Virginia have been nothing short of egregious,” stated PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “There is no excuse for its conduct except to increase its bottom line, doing so with a blatant disregard for its subscribers. Suddenlink should be penalized for its actions.”

Chairman Lane met with Suddenlink representatives last year to discuss Suddenlink’s high number of quality of service complaints which included delays in service restoration, billing errors, not being able to place orders for service or contact employees regarding the status of service. After their meeting last year, Suddenlink had 30 days to send the Commission a correction plan; Suddenlink instead sent a letter that contained no correction plan or details as to the steps taken to improve service.

For more information the Order sent to Suddenlink from the Commission can be found here.