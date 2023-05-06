GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The Huntington-Ashland (WV-KY-OH) metro area is ranked as one of the best areas to be during allergy season.

With allergy season being in full swing during the spring months, it is always helpful to know which places are hotbeds for stuffy noses and itchy eyes. Our Mountain State was ranked as one of the best places to be when trying to avoid these problems.

The Huntington-Ashland metro area being ranked at the very bottom of the 131 ranking for the worst places to be for grass allergies.

According to the data from lawnlove.com, this study was created in honor of Allergy and Asthma Awareness Month in May. They compiled data from 131 different metro areas based on allergy risk, exacerbators, and access to detection and treatment resources.

Specifically, they looked at grass pollen forecasts, allergen intensity, and lawn mowing frequency, among nine total metrics.

West Virginia and the border states ranked fifth in the lowest average historical windspeed from May to August in 2023, most likely making pollen and other allergy triggers more limited in travel speed. The Mountain State also does not rank anywhere near the highest averages for forecasted grass pollen and number of significant grass allergens, or the fewest allergy tests for grass allergens and allergists and immunologists per 100,000 residents.

These factors make West Virginia’s metro areas a pretty safe place to be during the obnoxious allergy season.

For a more detailed view of the study, visit Lawn Love’s website.