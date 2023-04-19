GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent WalletHub study was conducted looking into how hard it is for some employers to hire workers across the United States.

With the labor force participation rate at 62.6%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the rate of job openings for both the latest month and the last 12 months to determine the worst states.

West Virginia is ranked as the third worst state for employers struggling to make hires. According to the data, West Virginia had 7.5% job openings rate for the latest month, a decrease from the reported 8.01% 12 months ago.

To read the full report from WalletHub and see where other states rank, visit their website.