GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia was recently ranked as one of the top-5 worst states to live in as a working father.

To find the statistics for this ranking, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states and Washington D.C. when looking at a range of topics stemming from average workday length for men to unemployment rates for fathers.

West Virginia holds the number four spot due to ranking pretty low on three of the seven topics that were studied in the discussion. The Mountain State ranked second in the percentage of kids up to age 17 living in poverty with fathers present, first in the highest rate of unemployment for dads with young children, and second in lowest life expectancy for fathers.

Unfortunately, this makes our Mountain State a very challenging place for fathers to provide for their families and for themselves.

For more information on the statistics for this ranking, visit WalletHub’s 2023’s Best & Worst States for Working Dads.