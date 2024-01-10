CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia’s Secretary of State announced the candidate filing for Donald Trump to run for President will be accepted in the state of WV.

Mac Warner, WV’s Secretary of State and chief elections officer announced on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 that Donald Trump’s candidate filing will be accepted in West Virginia. Warner’s authority to accept the candidacy filing was recently challenged by a political Texas resident, but United States District Judge Irene Berger recently dismissed that challenge.

“With the dismissal of a federal lawsuit on December 21, 2023, filed by an out-of-state plaintiff, Donald Trump is eligible to file a Certificate of Announcement and be placed on the ballot in West Virginia for the 2024 Primary Election. Under my authority as chief elections officer as confirmed by the District Court’s ruling, today I will accept Donald Trump’s Certificate of Announcement for President of the United States.” Mac Warner, WV Secretary of State

Currently, no other presidential candidates have presented their intention to file their Certificates of Announcement. As more presidential candidates report in, the Office of the Secretary of the State will announce the accepted candidates.