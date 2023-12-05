GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the Office of the State Fire Marshal have reported a increase in fire related deaths across West Virginia.

Since November 29, 2023, five people have died in four separate fires. The first death, on November 29, was a 58 year old male in the town of Cabins in Grant County. WV State Fire Marshal Investigators have ruled the fire as undetermined, but accidental in nature.

Also on November 29, two victims aged 47 and 46 in Burnsville, Braxton County died in a structure fire that involved three structures total. The fire was ruled undetermined due to the severity of the damage.

The fourth fatality, also occurring on November 29, was in Wayne County where human remains of a 44 year old man were found inside a minivan involved in a fire. WV State Police and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal Office both investigated and ruled the fire undetermined due to the severity of damage.

Just a few days later on December 3, a 41 year old male died in a house fire in Logan County. The fire is undetermined at this time. All victims were transported to the WV Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and positive identification.